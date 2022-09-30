Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi taken to Ludhiana for questioning in 2017 murder case

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was brought to Ludhiana from Bathinda jail on Thursday in a case pertaining to the murder of a cable operator in Harkrishan Vihar of Meharban in 2017.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police suspect Bishnoi may have been involved in this crime, through his aides, with an intention of grabbing the cable business. Bishnoi was in jail at the time of the murder.

Ludhiana police had sought 14-day remand of the gangster, but the court granted them 13-day custody.

Police are yet to arrest the hitmen and recover the weapon used in the crime.

The gangster has not hired any advocate in his defense.

Meanwhile, security was beefed up at the court complex as the Davinder Bambiha group had threatened to kill Bishnoi over an old rivalry.

Police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma said Bishnoi has been brought on production warrant for questioning in the murder case.

As per sources, police may also question Bishnoi in the murder case of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. One of his close aides, Baldev Chaudhary alias Kaku, a Ludhiana-based transporter, was earlier arrested with two illegal weapons and 11 live cartridges.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chaudhary had destroyed his phone on May 29, the day Moosewal was shot dead in Mansa. He was said to be in contact with gangster Goldy Brar, another accused in the singer’s murder. Police had arrested a few more associates of the gang following Chaudhary’s questioning.

Box: The case

Unidentified assailants had gunned down a 40-year-old cable operator, Harvinder Singh alias Bittu, of Harkrishan Vihar of Meharban, at his residence on February 9, 2017. The assailants had pumped three bullets into his body- one on his head and two in his chest. The victim used to live alone at his house, despite having two wives. His first wife had discovered his body when she had come to collect utensils after leaving breakfast at his house. It was also found that the TV in his room was playing in full volume, due to which, it is suspected, no one heard the gunshot. Bittu was reportedly a drug addict.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON