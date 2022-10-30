Gangster linkage allegation: Moose Wala’s father threatens to retract FIR, leave country

FARIDKOT Five months after Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was killed, his father Balkour Singh Sidhu said he will take back the FIR of his son’s murder as the government is trying to link the slain singer with gangsters. Balkour Singh Sidhu has also threateaned to leave the country giving an ultimatum till November 25.

Addressing a gathering at Moosa village on Sunday, he said, “I want to tell the government that if you want to make my son part of gangsters, I will make your work easy and take back FIR lodged for my son’s murder. I promise I will wait for one month.”

Claiming that he has sought time to meet Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, he said he wants to discuss certain important issues with the state police chief. “If they allowed, I will give them the names of more persons involved in my son’s murder. I will wait a month but after that, I will take back my FIR and leave the country, no matter even if I have to live in Bangladesh. I have no hope of justice from the agencies of this country. The agencies are sleeping, they have not even called the B team of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi,” he said.

He also alleged that gangsters were allowed to make calls to the USA, while in the custody of sacked Mansa CIA in charge Pritpal Singh. Gangster Deepak Tinu, one of the accused in the singer’s murder had fled from custody on October 1. Punjab Police arrested and sacked unit in-charge, sub-inspector Pritpal Singh, who was also a member of the SIT probing the Moose Wala murder case. Tinu was re-arrested by Delhi police from Ajmer on October 19. “If we do not get justice, we have no power against the government. I am an ex-serviceman and I will not go against the law. If I felt that my country’s law is against me, I will give up. The gangsters remained hiding in my area for a month after killing my son. Pritpal took the money and gave a clean chit to those, who had provided shelter to these gangsters. Shouldn’t police re-investigate their roles? The person who was investigating my son’s murder case sold himself for money. The investigation done by him and the people who were let off by him should be watched again,” he said.

Pointing to the questioning of Punjabi singer and a close friend of Moose Wala, Afsana Khan, in a probe into gangster-terror syndicates by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), he said the gangster put one post on social media and NIA summons those who supported Sidhu. “When Sidhu was killed, I handed over his mobile phone, car and weapon to the police, they can check everything. They have even checked all the data from his gadgets but found nothing, now they are trying to find a link with gangsters through co-artists. If they think that they will prove that my son was killed as part of a gang war, just forget it I will not let them hide. Lawrence’s B team is sitting in Chandigarh but I want to ask how many among them have been called by the financial cell for investigation. My son was killed under a planned conspiracy and with a cover-up to show it as a part of a gang war,” he added.

On May 29, six shooters shot dead Moose Wala when he, along with his cousin and friend, was driving in a jeep to Jawaharke village in Mansa, 10 kms away from the singer’s native village Moosa. SIT has named 36 persons as accused in this case and filled a 1850-page chargesheet against 24 accused.

