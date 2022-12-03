Gangster Pavitar Singh’s accomplice caught with four pistols in Rupnagar

Bharat Bhushan Pammi, an accomplice of fugitive gangster Pavitar Singh, was caught with four pistols and 34 cartridges in Rupnagar, police said on Saturday.

Senior superintendent of police Vivek S Soni said that Pammi, a resident of ward number 6 in Mandi Ahmedgarh town of Malerkotla district, was arrested for smuggling drugs and weapons.

Pavitar Singh, who belongs to Chauda village in Gurdaspur district, is now based in California in the US.

The SSP said three .32-bore pistols, an imported pistol (Colt Government 1911 A1, cal 9 mm P.A.K) and 34 cartridges were recovered from Pammi.

A case was registered under the Arms Act at the Rupnagar city police station.

He said he was already booked in two cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in Mandi Ahmedgarh and Ludhiana.