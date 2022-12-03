Punjab Police arrest gangster Ankit Rana in Mohali

In a major breakthrough, Punjab Police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force in coordination with the Mohali police personnel arrested wanted Haryana-based gangster Ankit Rana on Saturday afternoon.

“Ankit Rana is one of the main kingpins of extortion rackets in Punjab and Haryana. He was wanted in several criminal cases, including the Baltana encounter," Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav tweeted.

Ankit is a cousin of gangster Bhuppi Rana, who is lodged in Patiala jail and was the main conspirator in the murder of Youth Akali Dal leader Vikramjit Singh Middukhera in Mohali in August 2021.

Three accomplices of gangster Bhuppi Rana were arrested in Zirakpur’s Baltana area in July for extorting up to ₹50,000 every month from local hoteliers, police said, adding they were working at the behest of Ankit.

Ankit has been operating an extortion racket in Punjab and neighbouring states. With the arrest of his aides, police recovered two pistols and 10 cartridges. Their arrest came following a complaint by a hotelier, Feroz Khan, a resident of from Delhi, who had recently shifted to Zirakpur and was running Hotel Anant in Baltana on lease.

In his complaint, he said that around 12.30 am on July 7, four men came to his hotel with guns and demanded money from his staff. They thrashed the staff in his absence and told them that he will have to pay them ₹30,000 per month to run the hotel in Zirakpur.

After their arrest, five more hoteliers approached the police, stating that they had been paying extortion money to the gangsters every month out of fear for life.