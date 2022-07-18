Three Bhuppi Rana aides nabbed after shootout in Zirakpur
District police and the anti-gangster task force arrested three members of the Bhuppi Rana gang after a shootout outside Hotel Relax Inn in Baltana, Zirakpur, on Sunday night.
Gunshots were exchanged between the police and gangsters after the latter opened fire. One of the three men arrested, Ranvir of Barwala, Haryana, sustained a gunshot wound in the leg. The other accused were identified as Ashish Rana and Vishal.
Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said, “Police were probing an extortion case registered in Baltana and went to the area on Sunday after a tip-off that the gangsters had come to extort money from a hotelier. On spotting the police, the gangsters opened fire, leading to exchange of fire in which one of the gangsters was shot in the leg.”
The group was operating under the instructions of Ankit Rana, a close aide of Bhuppi Rana, and had assembled near the Tau Devilal Stadium in Panchkula before reaching Baltana, said police.
Ropar Range deputy inspector general of police (DIG) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, while addressing the media, said the incident happened around 10 pm, adding that sub-inspector Rahul Kumar was injured as one of the accused hit his head with the butt of a pistol. He confirmed that both the sub-inspector and the injured gang member were stable.
He added that another policeman was hit with a bullet in the chest, but escaped unhurt as he was wearing a bullet-proof vest.
“We also recovered two pistols, a .30 bore and a .32 bore, along with 10 live cartridges. Besides 10 shells of bullets fired by the gangsters were also recovered from the spot,” the DIG said.
Police are verifying the count of the gangsters present on the spot as two are suspected to have fled. Before the cross-fire, police had managed to cordon off the hotel premises. The operation was led by Zirakpur deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Bikramjit Singh Brar.
-
Covid: Chandigarh tricity’s active case count reaches 1,156, highest in 5 months
With 203 people testing positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, tricity's active caseload reached 1,156, highest in over five months. As many as 85 people were found infected in Chandigarh, while Mohali and Panchkula logged 59 cases each, taking tricity's total to over 200 for the second consecutive day. Currently 524 people are Covid positive in Chandigarh, 392 in Mohali and 240 in Panchkula.
-
15 gm ice drug recovered from two cars in Kharar, four held
The Kharar police arrested four men after recovering 15 gm crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as ice, and 8 gm heroin from their cars on Sunday. Kharar SHO inspector Yogesh Kumar said during checking of vehicles in Badala village, they recovered 7 gm ice and 8 gm heroin from a car in which two men were riding. They were identified as Jashanpreet Singh of Gillco Valley, Kharar; and a native of Meerut, Vansh.
-
ICSE Class-10 results: Ravleen, Armaan share top spot in Chandigarh tricity
Scoring a clean 99%, both Ravleen Kaur of Yadavindra Public School, Mohali, and Armaan Singh Chahal of Little Flower Convent School, Sector 14, Panchkula, shared the top rank in the tricity in the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 exams, results of which were declared on Sunday. Around 1,000 students from the tricity had appeared in the exams, which were conducted by the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations in April and May.
-
Severe staff shortage at Mohali MC hits development works
Responsible for executing development projects and maintaining the civic infrastructure in the city, the Mohali municipal corporation is struggling with severe staff shortage, affecting its performance and progress. Admitting that the corporation was facing a staff crunch, MC commissioner Navjot Kaur said they will be writing to the state government and hopefully the vacant posts will be filled soon. No development agenda or works has been approved for more than two months.
-
Chandigarh: Sukhna Lake’s floodgate opened after heavy rain
Amid heavy rainfall on Saturday night, one of the three floodgates of Sukhna Lake had to be opened as its water level approached the danger mark of 1,163 feet. While during light rain, the forestation around the lake stops the water midway, heavy rain over 50 mm leads to the water entering the lake and causing its level to rise, officials said. The minimum temperature also dipped from 26.4C to 24.3C.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics