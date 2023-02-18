Gangster Sagar Newton’s aides in police net, six pistols recovered

Police arrested two aides of notorious gangster Sagar Newton following a and recovered illegal weapons from their possession during the wee hours on Friday.

Earlier, the accused and their aides pelted stones on police personnel when the teams conducted a raid at the Jawahar Nagar Camp and escaped. Police said the accused were planning to execute crime in the city on the behest of Newton, who is lodged in Nabha Jail.

The accused have been identified as Manish alias Lallu of Jawahar Nagar Camp and Aniket Chauhan Talwara of Talwara of Hoshiarpur. They were residing in Jawahar Nagar Camp. Police have recovered six illegal pistols, eight magazines and 12 bullets from their possession.

Speaking of the arrests, commissioner of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said following police have nominated Sagar Newton in the case after questioning the accused. After being informed, Nabha Jail staff also recovered a mobile phone from his possession.

“Sagar Newton has access to the internet in the jail and he is using social media. Newton cracked a deal with the suppliers of illegal weapons in Bilali of Indore of Madhya Pradesh and asked them to bring six pistols, magazines and bullets from Indore,” Sidhu said.

“We are investigating to know what they were planning. Manish is already facing trial in a drug peddling case. He was arrested by Division number 5 police on November 3, 2022, but bailed out on December 14, 2022,” he added.

The police chief said a case under sections 25 (7), 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused at Division number 5 police. Police will bring Newton on a production warrant for questioning.

Crime investigation agency’s staff 2 of police commissionerate in a joint operation with the counterintelligence and Division number 8 police had arrested Sagar Newton August 12, 2022. The 24-year-old gangster, a resident of New Prem Nagar and is facing trial in over 10 cases including those for murder.

