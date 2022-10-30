Gangster Tinu’s aide arrested with arms in Chandigarh

The district crime cell has arrested an associate gangsters Deepak Tinu, Lawrence Bishnoi and another accused in singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder.

The arrested accused has been identified as Mohit Bhardwaj, 32, of Phase-1, Bapu Dham Colony (BDC). Police recovered a pistol star model from his possession at the time of his arrest near Service Line near Shastri Nagar light points, Chandigarh, on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A case under Arms Act was registered at the IT Park police station. The accused was produced before the court on Saturday and sent to police custody until Monday.

As per the police, Bhawdwaj has been an associate Deepak Tinu and had been extorting money for him from local businessmen.

Bhardwaj, during his interrogation, told the police had he played host to suspended CIA Mansa in-charge sub-inspector (SI) Pritpal Singh, from whose custody Tinu had escaped, back in July on the latter’s instructions.

Police said the accused is also a member of Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang and had earlier arrested in a case pertaining to an assault on a public servant in Chandigarh.