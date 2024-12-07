Gangster Tinu’s escape: Mansa court issues bailable warrants after 2 prosecution witnesses fail to appear

A Mansa court issued bailable warrants against two prosecution witnesses, including a retired policeman, after they failed to appear in the court to record their statements in a case related to the escape of a gangster accused in Sidhu Moose Wala murder case from the custody of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) unit of the Mansa police. A Mansa court issued bailable warrants against two prosecution witnesses, including a retired policeman, after they failed to appear in the court to record their statements in a case related to the escape of a gangster accused in Sidhu Moose Wala murder case from the custody of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) unit of the Mansa police. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Tinu, one of the accused in the Moose Wala murder case, had fled from the custody of the Crime Investigation Agency unit of the Mansa police on October 1. The Punjab Police arrested and sacked CIA unit in-charge sub-inspector Pritpal Singh, who was also a member of the SIT probing the murder case. Tinu was rearrested by the Delhi Police along with weapons from Ajmer in Rajasthan on October 19.

The district court has framed charges against 10 persons, including the then in-charge of CIA Mansa SI Pritpal Singh, and the case is at the state of cross-examination of prosecution witnesses.

The court of judicial magistrate Karan Aggarwal in the order said, “The prosecution witnesses, retired inspector Karam Singh, and RTO clerk Mohamad Garg, have not come to the court despite being bound down for today. Resultantly, these witnesses be summoned through bailable warrants in the sum of ₹5,000 with one surety of like amount each for next date on December 12.”

Meanwhile, inspector Bikramjit Singh was cross-examined partially. “His further cross-examination is deferred as the counsel for the accused is not feeling well. He is bound down for next date for his remaining cross-examination,” the court said. The court also summoned five more prosecution witnesses to appear on the next hearing.

Tinu was among the 32 accused chargesheeted in the Moose Wala murder case. According to the chargesheet, Tinu is an aide of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria. Tinu is facing 35 criminal cases, including that of murder, in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan and Delhi. Tinu was instrumental in connecting Bishnoi with gangster Goldy Brar, believed to be in Canada at that time, through mobile phones for planning and executing Moose Wala’s murder,” police said in the chargesheet.