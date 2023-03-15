Gangster’s interview from inside jail: Opposition in Punjab seeks high-level probe

Chandigarh Sukhbir asked Bhagwant Mann to resign as he did not have any moral authority to continue as chief minister. (HT File Photo)

A day after the interview of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi from inside a jail went viral, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal demanded Punjab Government launch a high-level probe into the matter.

BJP state president Ashwani Sharma, who was in Jalandhar on Wednesday, said it was a serious issue raising critical questions on the law and order situation in the state. “CM Bhagwant Singh Mann should ensure that a high-level probe should be carried in the whole matter to see how a category A gangster managed to use a mobile phone and internet inside the prison,” Sharma said.

He added that even if the interview was conducted from the other state’s prison, the state government must take up the matter with its concerned counterparts. “The accountability for such gross negligence must be fixed,” Sharma said.

Sukhbir asked Bhagwant Mann to resign as he did not have any moral authority to continue as chief minister. Sukhbir said that it seems that gangsters like Lawrence Bishnoi were running the state.

“It’s clear that the interview was given when the gangster was in Bathinda jail. This only shows that the Aam Aadmi Party government’s writ does not run in jails in Punjab where gangsters are not using mobile phones and boasting of killings and extortions,” Sukhbir said.

Sukhbir said it was appalling that the gangster gloated that he had planned and executed the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala along with his associate Gurlal Brar and cousin Sachin Bishnoi. “All this only proves that the AAP government is allowing them a free reign in jail and that they are using jails to plan killings and running extortion rackets,” he said.

Dreaded gangster and main conspirator of singer Shubhdeep Singh aka Sidhu Moose Wala’s killing Lawrence Bishnoi is currently lodged in a Bathinda jail. Rajasthan police handed over Bishnoi to Bathinda Jail authorities last week.

The Punjab prisons department issued a clarification that the video was not recorded in any of Punjab jails.

“It is further clarified that this prisoner is at present confined in a high security zone of Bathinda jail where strict surveillance is kept over his activities 24x7. If anyone is caught spreading fake news maligning the image of the Punjab prisons department, action shall be initiated as per the law,” said the statement.