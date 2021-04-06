Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's custody handed over to UP Police
chandigarh news

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's custody handed over to UP Police

Mukhtar Ansari who is facing 52 cases in the state and elsewhere is being handed over to UP Police after the Supreme Court directed the Punjab government to handover the custody.
PTI | , Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON APR 06, 2021 03:00 PM IST
Mukhtar Ansari being produced in Mohali District Court by Punjab police, in Mohali in this file picture from March 2021. ( Keshav Singh/ Hindustan Times)

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday took custody of jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari at Punjab's Rupnagar jail to transfer him to Banda prison.

Ansari, BSP MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Mau, is facing 52 cases in the state and elsewhere, and 15 of them are in the trial stage.

Punjab Additional Director General of Police (Prisons), Praveen Kumar Sinha, told PTI that the custody of Ansari has been handed over to the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Ansari, who has been lodged in the Rupnagar jail since January 2019 in connection with an extortion case, was taken in an ambulance, jail officials said.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Police vehicles, an ambulance and a Vajra reached Rupnagar jail at around 12 noon.

Uttar Pradesh Police personnel reached Rupnagar district on Tuesday to bring back Ansari.

Heavy security arrangements were made by the Punjab Police outside the Rupnagar jail. Barricades were also put by the police on the road leading to the jail.

The Supreme Court had directed the Punjab government to handover the custody of Ansari to the Uttar Pradesh Police, saying it was being denied on trivial grounds under the guise of medical issues.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

100-member UP Police team takes custody of Mukhtar Ansari

Himachal fighting forest fires after prolonged dry spell

Punjab records 72 Covid deaths in a day, highest this year

391 ‘black spots’ identified on roads in 12 Punjab districts

It had also said that a convict or an under-trial prisoner, who disobeys the law of the land, cannot oppose his transfer from one prison to another and the courts are not to be helpless bystanders when the rule of law is being challenged with impunity.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mukhtar ansari uttar pradesh police bahujan samajwadi party
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Assembly Election 2021 LIVE
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
BSEB 10th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP