Gas leak at Chandigarh school creates a scare, holiday declared for a day

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 23, 2023 09:52 AM IST

Students arriving at school heard a loud noise around 7.45 am, following school authorities swung into action, evacuating everyone from the premises. The students’ parents were informed and they were sent back home.

A holiday was declared at Sharda Sarvhitkar Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 40, after a gas leak was detected on the school early on Wednesday morning.

Students and teachers leaving the premises after the gas leak at the Sharada Saravhitkari School on Wednesday morning. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

According to information, the municipal corporation (MC) was carrying out some digging work in the vicinity when a gas pipeline was damaged.

As per UT education department officials, there were no injuries or damages in the incident, but school was called off for the day. The broken pipeline was fixed and the school work will resume from Thursday.

