A 42-year-old woman was injured after her neighbour allegedly forcefully slammed the main gate of her house, striking her on the face and arm, amid an argument over children playing outside their houses in Zirakpur, police said on Monday. An FIR has been registered against two persons, officials said.

The complainant mentioned that the neighbour had picked fights with her on several occasions in the past and that previous complaints had also been submitted to the Zirakpur police. (HT File)

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The complainant, Kavita, a resident of Jarnail Enclave, Bhankharpur Road, told police that the incident occurred around 7.45 pm on Saturday. According to her complaint, her 11-year-old son returned home crying after the neighbour allegedly told other children not to play with him, and also hurled abuses at him. When Kavita decided to confront the neighbour, identified as Renu, the latter forcefully shut the main gate, which hit Kavita on her face and left arm, according to the complaint.

She sustained injuries to her left eye, left arm and the thumb of her right hand. Kavita called her mother and brother, who took her to the Community Health Centre in Dhakoli, where doctors provided first aid before discharging her.

Police have registered a case under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 117(2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against Renu and another neighbour involved in the dispute, officials said, adding that further action would be taken after receiving her medical report.

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{{^usCountry}} Kavita also mentioned that the neighbour had picked fights with her on several occasions in the past and that previous complaints had also been submitted to the Zirakpur police. She alleged that the neighbour held a grudge against her family because of those complaints. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kavita also mentioned that the neighbour had picked fights with her on several occasions in the past and that previous complaints had also been submitted to the Zirakpur police. She alleged that the neighbour held a grudge against her family because of those complaints. {{/usCountry}}

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