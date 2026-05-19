...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

GCA under scanner for bypassing UT pool quota in MFA admissions

The UT pool mandates that 60% of seats in any UT institution must be filled by students who completed their qualifying examination from a school or college recognised by and situated in the Chandigarh administration-essentially

Published on: May 19, 2026 06:44 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Advertisement

One of North India’s oldest fine arts institutions has been sidestepping a reservation mandate for over two decades. Government College of Art (GCA), sector 10, has allegedly never implemented the UT pool quota for admissions to its master of fine arts (MFA) programme, despite the framework being a binding policy for all institutions under the UT.

Director technical education Palika Arora said the matter had not been known to the department (HT File)

The UT pool mandates that 60% of seats in any UT institution must be filled by students who completed their qualifying examination from a school or college recognised by and situated in the Chandigarh administration-essentially, giving local students priority access to higher education in their own city.

The remaining 40% are open to candidates from anywhere in the country under the “All India Pool”. The college’s own website acknowledges this policy and applies it to its undergraduate BFA (bachelor of fine arts) programme. But its 2025-26 MFA prospectus covering four disciplines of applied art, graphics, painting, and sculpture, each with a sanctioned intake of 10 seats, carries no such provision. Students allege the quota has never been implemented for the MFA since the programme’s inception.

Director technical education Palika Arora said the matter had not been known to the department. She added that the principal would be asked to furnish the requisite documents and approvals, or the lack thereof, explaining why the UT pool has not been implemented for the MFA programme. GCA principal Alka Jain remained unavailable for comment despite multiple attempts.

 
chandigarh administration
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / GCA under scanner for bypassing UT pool quota in MFA admissions
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / GCA under scanner for bypassing UT pool quota in MFA admissions
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.