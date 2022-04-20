Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana | GCG holds seminar protection of liberty of the run-away couples
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | GCG holds seminar protection of liberty of the run-away couples

Senior advocate Harsimrat Kaur was the speaker at the seminar held in GCG, Ludhiana, and she sensitised students about the various protections and shelter homes available for the safety of such couples
Faculty members during the seminar organised at Government College for Girls (GCG), Ludhiana, on April 20. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Apr 20, 2022 11:14 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Adhering with the District Legal Services Authority’s instructions, Women Safety and Legal Literacy Cell of Government College for Girls, on Wednesday organised a seminar on the protection of life and liberty of the run-away couples.

Senior advocate Harsimrat Kaur was the speaker for the day and she sensitised students about the various protections and shelter homes available for the safety of such couples.

Kaur also apprised students about the services provided by the government and the high court and encouraged them to adopt a positive mindset in order to eradicate the stereotypes of caste, tribe, religion in the society while choosing a spouse.

The event concluded with an interactive session, in which students’ queries were answered.

