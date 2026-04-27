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GDP or country’s livability, need to rethink priorities as society: BL Santhosh

Santhosh, who was in Chandigarh on Sunday, to deliver a lecture on Bharatiya Janata Party’s foundational philosophy, ‘Integral Humanism’, said we need to rethink our priorities as a society.

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 07:44 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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To increase the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) or to raise its livability – that’s the hard choice we need to make as a society to address the multiple challenges arising from modern-day lifestyles, according to BL Santhosh, national general secretary (organisation) of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

BJP national general secy BL Santhosh (extreme right) and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria during the lamp lighting ceremony at Punjab Lok Bhavan on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Santhosh, who was in Chandigarh on Sunday, to deliver a lecture on Bharatiya Janata Party’s foundational philosophy, ‘Integral Humanism’, said we need to rethink our priorities as a society.

“We focus on increasing courts, police stations, and hospitals, but not on creating a society where these institutions are less needed; because doing so may also reduce the GDP,” he said.

He further said, “We have improved on healthcare, education and growth in all aspects but have not been able to put an end to diseases and crime.”

Referring to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, a proponent of Integral Humanism, Santhosh spoke of four transformative developments in human history: the American Revolution, the French Revolution, both 18th century events, followed by Marxist theory and Charles Darwin theory of evolution in the mid 19th century. He added that the Industrial Revolution, which also began in the 18th century, led to capitalism and consumerism, which continue to shape society today.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / GDP or country’s livability, need to rethink priorities as society: BL Santhosh
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / GDP or country’s livability, need to rethink priorities as society: BL Santhosh
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