General Bipin Rawat Memorial Kashmir Women’s Premier League: Anantnag Rebels crowned champions

(File)

The tournament which had eight teams concluded in Baramulla on Friday.

Organised from October 29 to November 7, the league — dedicated to the memory of India’s first chief of defence staff late General Bipin Rawat — featured 16 teams, including 8 professional and 8 amateur sides.

“Jointly supported by the Indian Army, Baramulla Cricket Forum, and district administration, the event showcased a collective commitment to promoting peace, talent and inclusion through sports. In the professional league, Anantnag Rebels were crowned champions after defeating Game Swingers Baramulla in a thrilling final,” the tournament organisers said in a statement, adding that Rubiya of Anantnag Rebels was adjudged player of the tournament for her outstanding all-round performance.

In the Amateur League, Army Goodwill School Uri lifted the trophy, overcoming Government Girls Higher Secondary School Baramulla, with Sania Rashid earning the Player of the Tournament title for her stellar contribution.

The final and presentation ceremony were graced by Major General Paranvir Singh Punia, SM, VSM, GOC Dagger Division; Minga Sherpa DC Baramulla. Abdul Khaliq Wani, chairman, Baramulla Cricket Forum, said: “The General Bipin Rawat Memorial KWPL has truly captured the spirit of Kashmir — resilient, united, and full of promise. The enthusiasm and skill shown by these young women reflect a bright future for sports in the Valley.”

The army said that KWPL 2025 stands as a powerful testament to hope, opportunity, and empowerment, reaffirming that the women of Kashmir are not only participating in sports but are defining its future. General Bipin Rawat had served as GoC of strategic 19 infantry division and a Stadium has been named after him.