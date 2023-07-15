Punjab: Ghaggar continues to wreak havoc, inundates more areas

Ghaggar fury continued unabated on Friday with flood waters entering residential buildings in the towns of Khanuari and Moonak and submerging more than 5,000 acres of agricultural land.

Road connectivity in many villages and towns remained snapped as the administration stepped up the effort to evacuate people (File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A factory worker drowned in the deluge while another was reported missing. Road connectivity in many villages and towns remained snapped as the administration stepped up the effort to evacuate people from low-lying areas. The flood waters have blocked seven major roads, including highways and link roads.

The administration has so far rescued around 300 people and shifted them to shelter homes.

Till the filing of the story, Ghaggar was flowing at 754.2 feet, six feet above the danger mark. Officials said that the flood has affected 22 villages and 30,000 acres of agricultural land.

Factory worker drowns, another missing

According to the police, a 20-year-old Noor Khan of Balran village, drowned after water flooded the premises of the factory while another worker, identified as Lovepreet Singh (22), a resident of Balran village, was missing. The incident took place around 9 am.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Moonak DSP Manoj Gorsi, said, “Around three workers were on night duty at a private factory located at Dehla village. They were trapped in the factory when water flooded its surrounding area. They tried to leave the factory without waiting for any help. The workers had no idea about the depth of the water and one of them drowned. One worker was rescued and rushed to the hospital while another is still missing.”

Road links snapped

The roads connecting Patran to Moonak, Moonak to Tohana, Moonak to Lehra, Moonak to Jhakhal, Moonak to Makorad Sahib, Mandvi to Khanauri and national highway 71 (Patran to Khanauri) have been blocked due to flood waters.

Sangrur deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal and SSP Surendra Lamba supervised the relief and rescue operations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We have enough food and other essentials for the needy. We also have an adequate number of boats to rescue people. We are acting on information. And wherever needed immediate help is being provided. People rescued have been shifted to shelter homes,” the DC said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Harmandeep Singh Harmandeep Singh is staff Correspondent and have specialisation in investigative reporting. He covers Punjab politics, mining, crime, school education, health, medical education, administration, labour department, brain-drain and rural areas besides burning issues of Sangrur and Barnala districts....view detail