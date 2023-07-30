Ghaggar flowing above danger mark again in Sangrur

The water level in Ghaggar crossed the danger mark again in Sangrur on Saturday. The water level was recorded at 748.1 feet at 9 pm with the danger mark at 748 feet.

The district has already witnessed vast tracts of land submerged by floodwaters, snapping road links and the floodwaters have not receded yet. The water level reached an all-time high mark of 754 feet on July 13 and teh river breached 60 embankments in the district.

The flood has affected around 94,000 residents in 27 villages and two cities, submerging 50,000 acres of agricultural land in the Moonak sub-division. Four people have died in flood-related incidents in the district, as per official figures.

Sangrur deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal said, “Rainfall in the catchment areas of Haryana and upper areas has increased the water level in Ghaggar. Markanda and Tangri rivers are also flowing above the danger mark and these two rivers further merge into Ghaggar.”

He further said that the administration is keeping a vigil, following the predictions of the Meteorological Department (MeT).

