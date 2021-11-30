Gharuan accident: One more succumbs to injury, toll reaches four

A day after three persons, including two auto drivers, died after a rashly driven car met with an accident in front of Chandigarh University in Gharuan, Mohali, a fourth person, who was in the car, also succumbed to injuries at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, on late Sunday night.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The fourth victim has been identified as Bikramjit Singh, 45, a resident of Ludhiana, while the other three car occupants are critical and undergoing treatment at PGIMER. Due to their condition, police has not been able to record their statements so far.

As per the police, the Verna Hyundai car, bearing registration number PB10- ER 9909, was coming at breakneck speed from Chandigarh side when it hit a road divider and ran over two auto drivers, who were sipping tea on the slip road. The car then hit an electric pole nearby, leaving the car occupants injured. One of the car occupants had died on the spot.

Investigating officer, Balbir Singh said, all five occupants of the car were working in different factories of Ludhiana. The car driver, identified as Ankush Kumar, has already been booked.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}