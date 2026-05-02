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Ghosh calls for strengthening education, law & order in Nuh

During the meeting, Ghosh said that there is a need for concrete and coordinated efforts to ensure the district’s holistic development

Published on: May 02, 2026 05:46 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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The primary objective of the administration should be to ensure prompt, transparent and sensitive redressal of public grievances, said Haryana governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh on Friday during a review meeting with administrative officials of education, health and police departments in Nuh district.

The governor also visited Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School (Nuh-2) in Nuh city and PM-SHRI Government Senior Secondary School in Ferozepur Namak village. (HT Photo)

During the meeting, Ghosh said that there is a need for concrete and coordinated efforts to ensure the district’s holistic development. He directed officials to ensure that every resident approaching the administration must be given a fair hearing and a satisfactory resolution, thereby strengthening public trust in governance. He also instructed officials to carry out regular field-level monitoring and ensure an accurate assessment of the ground realities of ongoing projects.

Highlighting the need to strengthen infrastructure, he called for improvement in government offices, healthcare services and educational institutions. He urged officials and staff to maintain a positive work environment and establish effective communication with the public.

Placing special emphasis on the education sector, Ghosh stressed the importance of ensuring quality education, adequate availability of teachers and the development of proficiency in English and modern subjects among students. Expressing concern over the rising dropout rate, he directed that it should be addressed on a priority basis.

Ghosh also interacted with parents and students and said that holistic development of children is possible only when parents and teachers work together in a coordinated manner. The governor also announced a grant of 10 lakh each for both schools to further enhance facilities for students.

Ghosh also visited Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Ghasera to review healthcare arrangements. Ghosh interacted with patients and their attendants to understand their concerns and directed officials to address them promptly.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ghosh calls for strengthening education, law & order in Nuh
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ghosh calls for strengthening education, law & order in Nuh
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