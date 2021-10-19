Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Girl aged 18 gangraped in Ludhiana; two held, minor accused on the run
chandigarh news

Girl aged 18 gangraped in Ludhiana; two held, minor accused on the run

The accused, three of them, including a minor, allegedly gangraped the girl aged 18 when she was coming back from the fields to her home in Ludhiana
The 18-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped in an agricultural field in Ludhiana after being sedated. (representational)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 01:45 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Two youths have been arrested for raping an 18-year-old girl when she was in the fields on Sunday evening. A juvenile accomplice of the accused is yet to be arrested. According to the complaint, the girl was allegedly raped after being sedated.

The arrested accused have been identified as Gurinder Singh and Yadwinder Singh of Shatabgarh village. The girl approached the police on Monday after which a case was registered.

Mother of the victim said she, along with her daughter, had gone to the fields to fetch fodder for cattle. The mother said her daughter left for home with a bundle of fodder. However, she later found her daughter lying unconscious in the fields. She rushed her to the government hospital at Machhiwara.

After gathering consciousness on Monday, her daughter narrated the whole incident, following which they informed the police.

Sub-inspector Santokh Singh, who is investigating the case, said according to the girl, the accused intercepted and overpowered her in the fields. They poured liquor into her mouth and gangraped her when she was in a stupor.

The sub-inspector said the victim is a school dropout.

