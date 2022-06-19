Girls outshine boys in Himachal Pradesh Board Class 12 results

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) on Saturday declared Class 12 results with an overall pass percentage of 93.91% and girls outshining boys.

Addressing a press conference at Dharamshala, HPBoSE chairman Suresh Kumar Soni said 88,013 students appeared for the examinations, of which 82,342 passed.

As many as 3,379 got a compartment while 1,889 failed the exam.

Of the 92 students who made it to the list of top 10 in science, arts and commerce streams, 76 are girls and only 16 boys.

He said in the arts stream merit list all were girls.

“Candidates who want their answer sheets re-evaluated or re-checked may apply by depositing a fee of ₹500 and ₹400, respectively, till July 4,” said Soni.

Science stars

Kshitiz Sharma of New Gurukul Public School, Gopal Nagar of Hamirpur district, Shagun Rana of Ishan Public Senior Secondary School, Samloti in Kangra and Akshita Sharma of Government School, Barthin of Bilaspur district, jointly topped the science stream by scoring 98.6% marks.

Aryan Puri of Government School, Dhusara of Una district stood second by securing 98.4% marks.

Suryansh of Government School, Giara Gran in Hamirpur district, Kavya Dhiman of SAKS Government School, Jhandutta of Bilaspur, Sara Sharma of ACME Public School, Hamirpur and Raghavender Singh Saklani of Ambition Class School, Mohal in Kullu tied for the third position with 98% marks.

Of the 53 students in the top 10 list of science stream, 39 were girls and 14 boys.

Commerce champs

Tanisha Bhardwaj of Government School Thathal in Una district scored 98% marks to top the commerce stream followed by Malaya Bhatia (97.4%) of Government School Dehra in District Kangra at second position.

Shagun Singh of BL Central Public School Kunihar, Solan district bagged the third position by scoring 96.8% marks. A total of 19 students figured in the top-10 list of which 17 were girls and only two boys.

Arts aces

In the arts stream, Vani Gautam of SVPM Government (Girls) School, Ghumarwin in Bilaspur district stood first in the arts stream by scoring 98.8% marks followed by Angel of Government School, Chamba and Vanshika of Government School Sai in Kangra district jointly bagged the second position by scoring 98% marks.

Sheetal Verma of Government School, Khalag in Shimla district, and Tanvi Verma of Government School, Bhojnagar in Solan, tied for the third position by scoring 97.8% marks.

Of the 20 students in the merit list, all are girls.

