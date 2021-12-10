Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gita is a unique universal inspiration for welfare of humanity, says Haryana governor

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya was speaking at the international seminar on “Vishwa Guru Bharat: Lessons from Bhagvad Gita” at Kurukshetra University
The central point of all principles of Gita is to make man aware of his duties, said Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya. (Hindustan Times)
Published on Dec 10, 2021 02:14 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya, along with his Gujarat counterpart Acharya Devvrat, inaugurated the three-day international seminar on “Vishwa Guru Bharat: Lessons from Bhagvad Gita” at Kurukshetra University on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dattatreya said, “Today, the dream of making a self-reliant India can be fulfilled only by moving forward after getting inspiration from the verses of Gita. The central point of all principles of Gita is to make man aware of his duties and the main purpose of Gita is to give a message to a person not to deviate from the path of duty in all circumstances.”

“Gita is not a holy book of one religion, but is a unique universal inspiration for the welfare of all living beings. Whenever we stray from the path or we are in confusion, the guidance from Gita helps us,” he added.

Devvrat said Gita was the essence of the Vedas. “The cure for all evils like lust, anger, attachment and greed is in the Gita. Gita is a religious book as well as a philosophy of life, adopting which any nation can develop itself.”

Education minister Kanwar Pal and minister of state for sports and youth affairs Sandeep Singh were also present on the occasion, along with Kurkshetra MP Nayab Saini and religious leaders.

