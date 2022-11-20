Gita Mahotsav kicks off in K’shetra, over 200 artisans take part in crafts fair

: Around 250 artisans and members of over 100 self-help groups from across the country are showcasing their skills in the craft fair organized as part of the International Gita Mahotsav (IGM)-2022 inaugurated by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Kurukshetra on Saturday after a gap of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The chief minister, who opened the fair, Saras Mela, at Brahma Sarovar, said that lakhs of people were expected the visit the fair that will be conclude on December 6. The IGM-2022 will end on December 4.

Around 600 stalls have been set up for the artists from across the country to sell their products, providing a one stop shop for visitors to get products of their choice.

These stalls will display the creativity of 250 artisans, members of more than 100 self-help groups and other craftsmen who have converged to the place from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and Gujarat to Assam, giving a glimpse of mini India, he said.

The chief minister said that this time, a separate stall has been set up for the craftsmen of Haryana, which has become a centre of attraction for foreign tourists.

Passengers from 10 districts travelling to IGM-2022 will get a 50% concession in state transport buses from November 19 to December 6.

People coming from Kurukshetra, Karnal, Panipat, Jind, Kaithal, Panchkula, Ambala, Yamunanagar, Sonepat and Rohtak districts have been provided the concession in bus fare, he said.

Khattar said that the main programme of IGM-2022 will formally begin on November 29 after the inauguration by the President Droupadi Murmu. He said that the President will be inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of many projects of the state.

He said that the government has taken required steps to promote Gita Mahotsav at the international and national level.

Earlier, the chief minister also participated in an event organised to mark the celebrations of the 528th Prakash Utsav of Baba Chand Ji Maharaj at Pehowa and announced to construct a 20-bed hospital, which will be named after Baba Chand Maharaj.

He said that Udasin Shri Braham Akhara Sahib is doing a noble cause by organizing blood donation camps in schools, and hospitals, organising marriages of poor girls, sports competitions etc.

“Today drug addiction is becoming a big problem and making the youth aware of this menace has become the need of the hour,” he said, adding that the government is committed to ensure stringent action against drug peddlers by enacting strict laws, but the role of the society is equally important in bringing youth on the right path.

Light and sound show inaugurated

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla and chief minister Khattar inaugurated a light and sound show at the virat swaroop of Lord Krishna at Jyotisar, the birthplace of Shrimad Bhagavad Gita.

Speaker Om Birla said that the International Gita Mahotsav is meant to disseminate the message of Bhagwad Gita and Ramayana in the entire world.

Accompanied by Khattar, the speaker also attended Ram katha of Morari Bapu.

Khattar said that the Virat Swaroop has been installed at Jyotisar at a cost of more than ₹ 10 crore. A 3-D projection mapping light show has been started at this venue. Meanwhile, state-of-the-art technology has been used to present this 24-minute show with the help of 30,000 lumens projectors, laser technology, lights and latest sound system.

The chief minister said that 6 museums will be built at Jyotisar. Episodes related to Mahabharata, and Shrimad Bhagavad Gita among others will be shown virtually in these museums.