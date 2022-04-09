Give prior notice to make Delhi BJP leader Bagga join probe: HC

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the Punjab Police to give prior notice within two weeks of the registration of a case if it wants Delhi BJP leader Tejinder Bagga to join the probe in an FIR registered against him in Mohali.

The FIR was registered on April 1 against Bagga for his statements against AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, allegedly promoting enmity between different groups and criminal intimidation on the complaint of AAP leader Sunny Singh Ahluwalia. Bagga had approached high court on Wednesday seeking quashing of FIR.

The high court bench of justice HS Sidhu, while posting the matter for April 20, said the police would be required to strictly adhere to the provisions according to which a prior notice is to be given to a person being probed within two weeks of institution of the case before he is arrested.

Earlier, senior advocate Chetan Mittal had argued that the registration of the FIR is actuated by “political mala fide”.

Though the state has not submitted a formal response, its counsel Gaurav G Dhuriwala submitted that the allegations in the FIR are not centred on a single statement. The petitioner and other unidentified persons in a well-planned and orchestrated manner are issuing false, provocative, inflammatory and communally divisive statements to criminally intimidate Kejriwal, he had submitted.