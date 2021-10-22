Give the BJP a chance in Fatehpur: Jai Ram

With the Fatehpur assembly segment, which has been a Congress bastion for a decade, heading for a tough three-cornered bypoll, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday asked the people of the constituency to give the BJP a chance.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The byelection to the Fatehpur assembly segment was necessitated due to the death of incumbent legislator Sujan Singh Pathania, who had won three consecutive elections, including one byelection, from the segment.

The three-way contest is between Pathania’s son Bhawani Singh, BJP’s candidate Baldev Thakur and former MP Rajan Sushant who is contesting as an independent.

“Give us just one year and I am sure you will support the BJP in next election,” said the chief minister, while addressing election meetings at Golwan, Hori Devi and Bhatoli villages.

“No stone will be left unturned to develop Fatehpur. I assure you that all pending work of the last four years will be completed within a year,” said the CM.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Fatehpur election is a high-stake election as it will be used to measure the chief minister’s popularity in Kangra district and will indicate the voting pattern of the district in the 2022 assembly polls.

However, factionalism has been plaguing the BJP with former Rajya Sabha MP Kripal Parmar staying away from the campaign after being denied a ticket. To top it all, the BJP is also facing farmers’ ire. Farms are annoyed over lack of markets to sell their crop and are not letting BJP workers enter their villages in some areas.

Congress is the mother of inflation: Jai Ram

On the issue if inflation, the CM turned the tables on the Congress saying that the party was the mother of inflation. “The Congress was in power for 50 years and all the problems that the country and state are facing is due to them,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also took a dig at newly inducted Congress member, Kanhaiya Kumar saying the grand old party had appointed leaders, who insult the army, as its star campaigners.

“These are the same people who say that in Jammu and Kashmir army personnel commit atrocities on women. Congress is insulting the brave soldiers of Himachal by bringing such people to the state,” he said.

He also slammed the Congress for promoting ‘dynastic politics’ and said that after the death of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, Congress leaders are competing to become the CM.

“The Congress asks us what we have done? Himachal has emerged as a model state by achieving number one position in the Covid vaccination programme. Earlier, we had only two oxygen plants. Today, we have 30 plants,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}