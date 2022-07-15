Giving hope and love to regional artists and writers, one edition at a time

Budding writers, poets, and artists of the region now have a new platform to showcase their talent.

Rhyvers Media Group launched its monthly literary magazine Rhyvers Beat, in collaboration with the Chandigarh Literary Society, at the UT Guest House, Sector 6, Chandigarh on Friday.

Dr Sumita Misra, IAS, additional chief secretary, Haryana, and chairperson of Chandigarh Literary Society (CLS) was the chief guest on the occasion, while former IAS officer, motivational speaker, and author Vivek Atray was the guest of honour.

Dr Misra and other guests launched the print and digital edition of the magazine the inaugural edition of which includes poetry, short stories, articles, and photo essays of 25 contributors in the 14 to 70 age group.

“Authors and creative artists are always on the lookout for quality platforms to exhibit their immense talents. I congratulate the team of Rhyvers Beat for providing one such avenue,” she said.

“I looked forward to the dynamic participation of the creative minds of the region in the forthcoming editions of Rhyvers Beat,” she added.

“I urge the young writers and poets to keep writing and refining their craft,” said Atray.

Affan Yesvi, director, Rhyvers Media Group, said they are dedicated to the publication of high-quality literary, academic, and creative works.

Yesvi said, “Rhyvers Beat aims to act as a bridge between creative artists and their audience.”

“Glimpse of something extraordinary in the ordinary is what makes every piece of creative writing and work of art unique,” Yesvi added.

Dr Sonika Sethi, executive editor, Rhyvers Beat said the theme of the inaugural edition is ‘love in the rain’.

“The world is full of negativity and pessimism. In the midst of all this, Rhyvers Beat hopes to bring to its readers a whiff of love and optimism,” added Sethi.

The theme for our next month’s issue is hope, she says, adding that interested parties can send in their entries at rhyversdesk@gmail.com by the 16th of every month.

