Glaciers have reduced from 25% to 17% in J&K: Sinha

Sinha said the water-level in Kathua, Samba, Jammu and Udhampur districts has also gone down and efforts need to be made to recharge them with the active support of the people
By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 01:56 AM IST
Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Monday underlined reconciliatory measures to recharge the rapidly depleting water resources in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sinha said climate change has impacted J&K as well where glaciers have reduced from 25% to 17%. “Out of 208 hydrograph stations that were monitored, the water level in 171 wells has decreased. The water level has increased in only 37 wells in Jammu division,” he said.

Sinha said the water-level in Kathua, Samba, Jammu and Udhampur districts has also gone down and efforts need to be made to recharge them with the active support of the people. “It is high time that we work out an integrated strategy to increase the receding water level in the wells before it is too late,” he said.

He, however, expressed satisfaction that the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) has kept all 20 districts of the UT in ‘safe category’. “But it has also asked us to be cautious because climate change is also affecting J&K,” said Sinha. The L-G said 90% of the water bodies, including ponds in J&K, remained ignored.

In this context, he cited a report of the Survey of India in 1911 regarding Wullar Lake in Kashmir valley. “As per the report, Asia’s largest freshwater lake today has shrunk to 75.82 sq km from 91.29 sq km open area. I have cited just one instance. There are many such lakes and ponds,” said the LG.

In Udhampur district, he said, there were 26 lakes and water bodies which have now been reduced to only 19. He called for active participation of elected representatives and people of J&K in rainwater harvesting and water conservation activities On the occasion, he also inaugurates and laid foundation for various water supply schemes, irrigation schemes and projects worth 117.49 crores. He also underlined the need of supplying potable water through pipes to every household in the UT.

