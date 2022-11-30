GLADA to conduct e-auction of 130 properties from December 11

The Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) will conduct an e-auction of 130 commercial, residential and institutional sites in December. The e-auction is scheduled to commence on December 11 and end on December 20.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The sites on offer include 14 residential plots, 115 commercial sites and an institutional site in Ludhiana, Moga and Ferozepur, according to an official spokesperson of the housing and urban development department. The spokesperson said the successful bidders would get the possession of properties on 25% payment and rest of the amount would be payable in instalments along with 9.5% per annum interest.