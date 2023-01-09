GMADA announces land acquisition rates for new industrial area in Sector 101

Moving further with the establishment of a new industrial area in Sector 101, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has announced the compensation rates for land acquisition.

The authority plans to acquire around 489 acres in five villages of Mohali district – Dhurali, Chau Majra, Saini Majra, Raipur Khurd and Manouli.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At ₹3.53 crore per acre, landowners in Raipur Khurd will receive the highest compensation, while those in Dhurali village will get the lowest - ₹3.07 crore per acre.

A senior officer of GMADA said, “The landowners have 120 days to decide whether to opt for the compensation or land pooling. The compensation has been announced as per the existing collector rate and land depending upon the location.”

Under the land pooling scheme, the landowners will get residential or commercial plots in the area being developed in lieu of their land instead of monetary compensation

Meanwhile, criticising GMADA for low compensation rates, Durali village’s sarpanch Gurpreet Singh said the land being acquired in the village was already valued at ₹10 crore per acre.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

GMADA had started the process of land acquisition for Sector 101 on February 15, 2021. The new industrial area has been classified under “orange” category, where industries with pollution index score of 41 to 59 will be set up.

Acquisition as per new land pooling policy

The land pooling policy for development of industrial sectors was introduced by the state government In July 2021. Under the policy, for every one acre acquired, landowners will get 1,100 square yards of industrial plots and 200 square yards of developed commercial plot, excluding parking, in lieu of cash compensation. Earlier, land pooling was only for residential housing schemes.

Between 2001 and 2017, GMADA acquired 4,484 acres, 2,145 acres of which were through the land pooling policy, which was introduced in the state in 2008 and has been amended from time to time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON