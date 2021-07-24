GMADA land pooling scheme: Decade on, 200 landowners yet to get showrooms in Mohali’s IT City

Even though the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) had acquired land for the IT City housing scheme at Aerocity in December 2011, around 200 landowners of seven villages, who had applied for the land pooling scheme, are still awaiting possession of showrooms.

Through the land pooling scheme, owners were to be provided residential or commercial plots instead of monetary compensation in lieu of their land. The size of the showroom is 100 square yards. GMADA already gave possession to owners of residential plots in IT City in 2019.

A landowner from Bakarpur village, Gurminder Singh, said, “They [GMADA] acquired land around a decade ago and they have not given us the possession of the showroom under land pooling scheme despite repeated requests.”

Another landowner, Sajjan Singh of Chajumajra village, said, “In April this year, they were to hold a draw of lots, which was deferred due to Covid-19. We request the concerned authorities to expedite the process.”

When contacted, a senior official of GMADA said, “Though the draw of lots to be held on April 27 this year was deferred, we will be holding another one soon.”

The IT City is spread over 1,722 acres in Sectors 66B, 82A, Sectors 83A and 101A adjoining the Airport Road. The first housing scheme in IT City was launched in February 2014, wherein 325 residential plots were allotted at a rate of ₹23,500 per sq yd. The second scheme was launched in July 2016, wherein 750 plots were allotted at ₹20,000 per sq yd. The last scheme was launched in April 2018.

Aerotropolis project: Farmers to get letters of Intent in first week of August

After the Hindustan Times, on July 17, raised the issue of farmers of 11 villages up in arms against GMADA over the non-issuance of letters of intent, even after acquisition of 1,600 acre of land three years ago for the Aerotropolis project, GMADA has said the letters will be issued to them in the first week of August.

A senior GMADA official said, “We are giving the final touches and will be handing over the letters of intent in the first week of August.”

Aerotropolis is the seventh independent township being developed by GMADA on over 5,400 acres on both sides of the Zirakpur-Banur road.