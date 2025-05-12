GMADA plays with fire, puts up Purab Premium flats for sale sans safety nod

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) on Saturday set in motion the e-auction of 227 unsold flats at Purab Premium Apartments in Sector 88. In the ongoing auction, the reserve price for a three-bedroom flat has been set at ₹ 1.12 crore, while a two-bedroom flat is priced at ₹ 89 lakh and a one-bedroom flat at ₹ 60 lakh. The auction is scheduled to conclude on May 19. (HT)

But it has left out an important detail: the project, even after seven years of construction, lacks the fire no-objection certificate (NOC), highlighting the authority’s apathy and leaving hundreds of residents vulnerable to potential fire disasters.

Once touted as a game changer among high-rise residential projects in Mohali, Purab Premium Apartments have since failed to meet expectations and are, in fact, facing mounting criticism over shoddy infrastructure.

In 2017, GMADA constructed a total of 1,620 flats of three types (Type-I, Type-II, and Type-III) in Sector 88. Of these, 1,115 have already been allotted, including 167 flats earmarked for government employees. Of the remaining unsold flats, 227 have now been put up for auction. The project comprises 27 towers, each housing 60 flats.

A senior fire officer from Mohali stated that the project could not secure a fire NOC in absence of compliance with fire safety directives. “There are several anomalies and unless these are addressed, the NOC will not be granted,” the officer said, not wishing to be named.

On GMADA’s part, chief administrator Vishesh Sarangal said, “As far as the fire NOC is concerned, I am not aware of the current status and will take it up with the engineering department. If the NOC has not been issued, it is indeed a serious matter.”

The project is also in legal crosshairs over blatant environmental violations.

In February this year, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had come down heavily on GMADA over this and directed then chief administrator Moneesh Kumar to conduct an inquiry to identify officers responsible for these violations and submit an action-taken report to its registrar general within three months.

Sarangal confirmed that the inquiry was in its final stage and action will soon be taken against the guilty officials.

Moreover, over two years after the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) in September 2022 imposed a compensation of ₹1.02 crore on GMADA for the environmental violations at the project, the tribunal had asked the board to impose further penalty on the authority.

While GMADA had paid the penalty for violations committed between August 31, 2022, and March 31, 2023, the NGT observed that violations occurred both before and after this period.

The tribunal’s action came following a petition by the Purab Premium Apartments Allottees Association and resident SK Loona, accusing GMADA of violating essential Environmental Clearance (EC) conditions, including non-installation of a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP).

Speaking to HT, Loona said, “It’s shocking that the project lacks a fire NOC even seven years after construction. GMADA has also ignored environmental norms, putting residents’ lives at risk.”

Project also under vigilance scanner

What’s more, the project also came under the scanner of the Punjab Vigilance Bureau. In November 2020, residents filed a written complaint alleging the use of sub-standard construction material. They claimed that the promises made in the promotional brochure were not reflected in the Detailed Notice Inviting Tenders (DNIT), and raised concerns over serious financial irregularities. The contract for the project was awarded to Simplex Infrastructure Private Limited.

Following the complaint, the Vigilance Bureau collected samples of the construction material used in the project. However, even after five years, the report is still awaited.