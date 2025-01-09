GMADA told to speed up removal of deadly curve on Mohali’s Airport Road

Deputy commissioner Aashika Jain on Thursday directed GMADA and traffic police to expedite the work to straighten out the deadly curve near Gurdwara Mata Sunder Kaur in Sector 70 on the ever-busy Airport Road. Tagged a “black spot”, the deadly curve, which lies on the dividing road between Sectors 70 and 77 near the Sohana gurdwara light point in Mohali, has seen scores of accidents, claiming over 100 lives, since it was constructed in 2009. (HT Photo)

The directions came during a review meeting with the Traffic Decongestion Committee at the District Administrative Complex.

Tagged a “black spot”, the deadly curve, which lies on the dividing road between Sectors 70 and 77 near the Sohana gurdwara light point in Mohali, has seen scores of accidents, claiming over 100 lives, since it was constructed in 2009.

In September 2022, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) had decided to compensate the gurdwara management with 3 acres of land in opposite Sector 77, along with ₹2.5 crore, in exchange for vacating the Sector 70 land.

The gurdwara management had agreed to give up the land and relocate, which will allow the engineering wing of GMADA to start straightening the road. But there has been no progress over two years later.

Meanwhile, accidents on this stretch continue to form a major chunk of the overall mishaps on the 18-km Airport Road, according to Mohali police.

DC reviews more projects

During the meeting, the DC also asked Mohali SDM Damandeep Kaur to coordinate with her Chandigarh counterpart for widening of the Gurdwara Shri Sanjha Sahib road as the said road was hampering the completion of the road from Sector 48/65 to Dara Studio.

The DC further directed ADC (UD) Anmol Singh Dhaliwal and Zirakpur executive officer Ashok Kumar for preparing the acquisition plan for the completion of Bawa White House to Zirakpur-Patiala (NH 64) Highway at Dayalpura Area, falling in Zirakpur MC limits, at the earliest.

This patch of road needs around 20.64 acres of acquisition of land for completion.

She urged railways senior assistant divisional engineer Vijay to assist the local authorities in expediting and taking up the pending issues with the railways regarding pending carriageway projects.

The meeting was also attended by ADC Viraj S Tidke, ADC Sonam Chaudhary, MC commissioner T Benith, MC joint commissioner Deepankar Garg, Kharar SDM Gurmander Singh, DSP Traffic Karnail Singh and GMADA officials.