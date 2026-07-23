GMCH-32: MBBS student dies by suicide after sending ‘goodbye’ messages, say cops

A day after a final-year MBBS student fell to his death from the sixth floor of the E-block at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, police on Wednesday claimed that he appeared stressed about academic difficulties, confirming that the death was a suicide.

Police officials said they were investigating the messages, adding that he had also written a message for his parents at home. (HT Photo for representation)

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Even though the postmortem of the 23-year-old’s body is yet to be conducted, police said that the deceased had sent goodbye messages to his friends prior to taking this extreme step.

According to the police, no one from the victim’s family had reached the mortuary where his body was kept; therefore, the post-mortem could not be conducted on Wednesday. However, it will be conducted on Thursday, as confirmed by the police.

Police said that the victim, a Sector 32 resident, had told his parents around 7pm that he was going to the college library to study. Here, he wrote goodbye messages to his friends around 8.30pm. They were alarmed upon receiving these messages and rushed to the spot but he had jumped around ten minutes after writing the messages, police said.

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{{^usCountry}} Police officials said they were investigating the messages, adding that he had also written a message for his parents at home. They noted that the student appeared stressed and had recently spoken to his family about his academic difficulties. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police officials said they were investigating the messages, adding that he had also written a message for his parents at home. They noted that the student appeared stressed and had recently spoken to his family about his academic difficulties. {{/usCountry}}

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This comes just a month after another junior resident, who on June 2, was discovered dead in a washroom near the GMCH-32 trauma centre. This case was also suspected to be a suicide, as several syringes were found near the body.