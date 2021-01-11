IND USA
chandigarh news

GMSH-16 to get state-of-the-art mother, child care centre

As part of the upgrade plan, the three-floor GMSH-16 building presently housing services related to childbirth will be razed to make way for a state-of-the-art mother and child healthcare centre.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 04:25 AM IST
The planned space-optimised and vertically designed structure will bear room for around 300 beds. (representative Image)(File Photo)

The Chandigarh health authorities are planning to shift childbirth-related medical services to the civil hospital in Sector 22 from Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, where infrastructure upgrade is expected to start in the next two months.

As part of the upgrade plan, the three-floor GMSH-16 building presently housing services related to childbirth will be razed to make way for a state-of-the-art mother and child healthcare centre. The planned space-optimised and vertically designed structure will bear room for around 300 beds.

