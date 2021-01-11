GMSH-16 to get state-of-the-art mother, child care centre

The Chandigarh health authorities are planning to shift childbirth-related medical services to the civil hospital in Sector 22 from Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, where infrastructure upgrade is expected to start in the next two months.

As part of the upgrade plan, the three-floor GMSH-16 building presently housing services related to childbirth will be razed to make way for a state-of-the-art mother and child healthcare centre. The planned space-optimised and vertically designed structure will bear room for around 300 beds.

