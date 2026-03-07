GNDU to roll out compulsory ‘Basic Knowledge of Sikhism’ course

The Academic Council of Guru Nanak Dev University has decided to introduce a course titled “Basic Knowledge of Sikhism” as a compulsory subject for undergraduate programmes from the academic session 2026-27. The decision was taken during a meeting of Academic Council presided by vice-chancellor Karamjeet Singh. (HT)

The decision was taken during a council meeting presided by vice-chancellor Karamjeet Singh. The council approved the recommendations of the Board of Control of the Guru Nanak Studies department, duly endorsed by the vice-chancellor, regarding the implementation of the course in various departments of the university.

Vice-chancellor Karamjeet Singh said the course, prepared by the Guru Nanak Studies department, will carry two credits. It will be taught through the online mode by the Directorate of ODL and Online Studies.

During the meeting, it was also decided that the Centre for South Central Asia Studies, located on the university campus, will be renamed as the Centre for Central Asia Studies.

Another significant decision taken by the council was to introduce several common courses through the online mode from the academic session 2026-27 in programmes under the Directorate of ODL and Online Studies.

These include environmental studies, drug abuse problem management and prevention, human rights, and human values and understanding harmony.

The VC further said the university had initiated the process of signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the University of Maryland in the United States for academic collaboration. Under this partnership, students will get opportunities in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and cyber security. He said the initiative will also provide international academic exposure to students without imposing a heavy financial burden.