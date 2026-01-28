Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    GNDU makes Punjabi mandatory with English for research work

    The vice-chancellor added that the initiative positions Punjabi as a language of science, innovation, agriculture, health, law and social sciences

    Published on: Jan 28, 2026 7:42 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Amritsar
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    In a landmark move aimed at democratising access to knowledge and strengthening higher education in Punjab, Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) has approved the Punjabi-First Education, Research and Governance Policy 2026, making Punjabi (Gurmukhi script) a mandatory medium for major research outputs alongside English.

    The rollout will be phased over three years, and will come into effect from the next academic session. (HT File)
    The rollout will be phased over three years, and will come into effect from the next academic session. (HT File)

    Announcing the decision on Tuesday, vice-chancellor Prof Karamjeet Singh termed it a “people-centric step” aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, while ensuring that GNDU remains committed to global academic excellence. He said that under the policy, PhD theses, dissertations, project reports and funded research outputs will be submitted in both English (or the primary academic language) and Punjabi, ensuring wider accessibility of research to Punjabi-speaking students, educators, policymakers and the general public. He also clarified that the Punjabi versions will be academically rigorous and faithful to the original work, evaluated for clarity and accuracy, without penalising natural stylistic variations. He said the policy would particularly benefit scholars from rural, border and first-generation learner backgrounds.

    The vice-chancellor added that the initiative positions Punjabi as a language of science, innovation, agriculture, health, law and social sciences. The rollout will be phased over three years, beginning with doctoral research, and will come into effect from the next academic session.

    recommendedIcon
    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/GNDU makes Punjabi Mandatory With English For Research Work
    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/GNDU makes Punjabi Mandatory With English For Research Work
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes