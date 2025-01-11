Gogi’s death: Shopkeepers keep biz shut in Ghumar Mandi, Lohri events delayed

The death of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Gurpreet Gogi Bassi from the Ludhiana West constituency due to accidental firing at his home in Dayal Nagar, Ghumar Mandi, on Friday night has plunged the city into mourning. The incident has led to cancellation of several events and closures of business establishments as a mark of respect for the late politician. Sukhchain Kaur wife of MLA Gurpreet Gogi and other family members lamenting over his demise in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The Sutlej Club announced postponement of its Lohri function, originally scheduled for January 13. Ajit Singh Chawla, general secretary of the club, confirmed that singer Kamal Khan, who was set to perform, would now appear on January 15.

This is the second time the club has postponed Kamal Khan’s performance, as a New Year event was previously cancelled following the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

In Ghumar Mandi, one of Ludhiana’s busiest commercial hubs, shopkeepers observed a complete closure on Saturday to mourn the loss of the MLA. Gogi had a long-standing connection with the local community, having served as a three-time councillor before being elected as MLA in the 2022 assembly elections.

Known not only as a politician but also as a businessman, Gogi owned a gun house, a women’s hostel and a driving school in the Ghumar Mandi area. His familiarity with the local business community endeared him to many shopkeepers and residents, who expressed deep sorrow over his untimely demise.

“The loss is personal for many of us,” said a shopkeeper in Ghumar Mandi. “Gogi knew each one of us personally, and his contributions to this community were immense.”

His death has left a void in Ludhiana’s political and social circles, with tributes pouring in from across the city.

At his cremation, several politicians irrespective of parties turned up.

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief and MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, former MP Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, SAD leader Pritpal Singh, former BJP councilor Gurdeep Singh Neetu, BJP state general secretary Anil Sareen and several others were present.

Ashu said he worked with Gogi as councillor for over two decades. Though Gogi had joined AAP in 2022, they remained friends.