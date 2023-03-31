Goindwal jail: Mobile recovered from Moose Wala murder case accused

The authorities of Goindwal Central jail have recovered a mobile phone from the possession of a gangster, who is an accused in Punjab singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s killing. The authorities of Goindwal Central jail have recovered a mobile phone from the possession of a gangster, who is an accused in Punjab singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s killing. (HT File)

The gangster, Arshad Khan, who hails from Haryana, and is considered a close associate of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, is also a prime accused in the February 26 Goindwal jail clash. Two gangsters belonging to gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang were killed in the clash.

APolice had booked rshad Khan and seven more gangsters of the Bishnoi gang for the killings in the jail.

The recovery of mobile from Arshad has once again exposed the security chinks of the prison, which has already become notorious for illegal activities being reported from inside the jail.

A case regarding the seizure of a mobile phone has been registered at Goindwal Sahib police station under the Prisons Act. The case was registered on Wednesday on the complaint of the jail’s assistant superintendent Sushil Kumar. He said, “A keypad mobile was recovered during the search of the accused.”

Days after the Goindwal jail clash on February 26, video clips apparently shot after the incident had surfaced. Due to the videos, senior officials of the jail were arrested and booked for connivance.

Inmate dies by suicide

In another incident, an inmate, who is an accused in a sacrilege case, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in the prison.

The victim, identified as Balwinder Singh of Malmohri village in Tarn Taran, was arrested a few days ago after he allegedly committed sacrilege in the village’s gurdwara. He was found hanging with his turban in the prison by the staff members at around 7:45 am on Thursday.

The police have initiated the probe under section 176 (inquiry by a magistrate into the cause of death) of the CrPC.