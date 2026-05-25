Gold jewellery stolen, maid booked

A woman from Sector 10 has filed an FIR against her maid for allegedly stealing her gold jewellery, police said on Saturday. Officials said complainant Ravneet Brar, who works for a jewellery store in New Chandigarh, alleged that she had last worn her gold ornament for an event in February and placed it back at home. On May 20, she discovered that it was missing.

The maid was questioned and her house was inspected, but nothing was found, says an official. (HT File)

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Officials from Sector 3 police station said they registered an FIR under Section 306 (theft by clerk or servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the maid, identified as Deepa who lives in the same house. “The maid was questioned and her house was inspected, but nothing was found. She will be questioned further,” they added.