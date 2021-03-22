Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Gold ornaments worth 24 lakh, cash looted at gunpoint in Amritsar
Five unidentified men looted gold ornaments worth ₹24 lakh and ₹50,000 in cash by holding a family hostage at gunpoint in the posh Mall Road area of Amritsar on Sunday
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:56 AM IST
Cops at the crime spot in Amritsar on Sunday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Five unidentified men looted gold ornaments worth 24 lakh and 50,000 in cash by holding a family hostage at gunpoint in the posh Mall Road area of Amritsar on Sunday.

The victim, Ashish Arora, is a noted goldsmith of the city. His house is situated in vicinity of the Court Chowk, where police security remains round-the-clock. Police said five masked men gained entry into a house located near the district courts and made a family hostage at gunpoint. They remained inside the house for around an hour, said the police.

Arora said he runs a jewellery shop at Guru Bazaar and was in the business along with his father SK Arora. “The masked men took us at gunpoint asked me to handover gold ornaments. When I opposed, one of them put a gun on my head and threatened to kill us,” said Arora.

“Three of them entered the rooms and started searching the cupboards and took away jewellery and cash,” he added.

Soon after the incident, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP-detective) Jugraj Singh, assistant commissioner of police (ACP-detective) and assistant commissioner of police (ACP-North) Sarabjit Singh rushed to the spot. They also called a dog squad and forensic experts to examine the crime spot.

“We are going through the CCTV footage and working on other aspects of the act to trace the robbers. Prime facie, the crime was committed by someone known to the family. Servants of this family are also being grilled”, said Bajwa.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on, police said.

