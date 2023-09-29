Gold paste robbery: Ludhiana police identify two jewellers who bought stolen gold

Police have identified two jewellers who had bought looted gold from the accused in the gold paste robbery case. One of the accused is from Dhaliwal village of Gurdaspur. Police said the identities of the accused were not revealed as cops suspect they could escape.

Police had arrested five accused and recovered 825 gm gold and ₹ 8 lakh from them on September 26. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The accused on remand told police that Vishnu, a close aide of module’s kingpin, had given them a tip about the consignment. Following the information, the accused, including assistant sub-inspector Kamal Kishore, posted at CIA staff of Gurdaspur, robbed the courier of 1.6 kg gold and his passport on September 15. The accused threatened him that he would get in trouble ion informing police as the gold was smuggled. Vishnu got his share in the gold, that was reportedly sold to two jewellers for at least ₹50 lakh.

Police had arrested five accused and recovered 825 gm gold and ₹8 lakh from them on September 26. An SUV and a passport used in the crime were also recovered.

