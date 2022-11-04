Golden opportunity to liberate SGPC from clutches of Badals, says DSGMC

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Nov 04, 2022 01:05 AM IST

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Thursday stated that there is golden opportunity for the gurdwara body members to “liberate the SGPC from clutches of Badals”.

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

After Bibi Jagir Kaur announced to contest SGPC president polls scheduled on November 9 and was suspended by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for the same, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Thursday stated that there is golden opportunity for the gurdwara body members to “liberate the SGPC from clutches of Badals”.

While addressing a press conference here, DSGMC’s Dharam Parchar Wing Punjab chief Manjit Singh Bhoma backed the candidature of Kaur and urged all SGPC members to elect her. “Action of suspending her from the party proves that Badals consider the SGPC as their personal asset and dominate it. SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal wants to maintain his control over the gurdwara body by appointing his loyalist as its president. By doing so, Sukhbir dictates the president and get his work done,” he said.

