Bring out truth behind Amritsar blasts: SGPC chief

After two back-to-back explosions rocked the heritage street leading to the Golden Temple, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami asked the Punjab government and the police to thoroughly investigate these incidents and bring out the whole truth so that the pilgrims can pay obeisance without any fear.

Dhami urged the state government to expose the truth behind these incidents and provide a safe environment for the pilgrims and people visiting Amritsar. (HT File Photo)

Dhami said that the Golden Temple is the central Sikh shrine, where on the one hand, a large number of Sikhs visit to pay obeisance, and at the same time, people of different religions, communities, and classes from the country and the world also come. “The incidents of explosions that happened in the last two days have raised many doubts and questions. It has created a sense of fear in the minds of the people and the sangat arriving in Amritsar. The Punjab government should bring more clarity to the situation and allay all fears,” Dhami said.

Dhami urged the state government to expose the truth behind these incidents and provide a safe environment for the pilgrims and people visiting Amritsar.

“SGPC is ready to provide any kind of support to the government and police administration if required,” he said.

