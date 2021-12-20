Golden Temple sacrilege: Will ensure thorough probe to unmask real conspirators, says Channi

Expressing deep anguish over the sacrilege at the sanctum-sanctorum of Darbar Sahib on Saturday, Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi reiterated his government’s commitment to “thoroughly probe the matter to unmask the real conspirators behind the dastardly act”.

Talking to mediapersons here after paying obeisance at the Darbar Sahib, Channi, who was accompanied by deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, said the heinous act has hurt the religious sentiments of one and all. He appealed to the people to take due care and caution to protect the religious places in order to foil the nefarious designs of forces that be ahead of the assembly elections. The chief minister also urged the people to exercise restraint and uphold the ethos of peace, harmony, brotherhood and religious tolerance. He called upon the people to extend support and cooperation to the state government in maintaining law and order. “No one will be allowed to disturb the peaceful atmosphere in the state,” he said.

Replying to a query regarding chances of recurrence of such incidents, Channi said state intelligence agencies and police are pro-actively engaged to avert such acts.

Meanwhile, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) started an Akhand Path (uninterrupted recitation of Guru Granth Sahib) was started at Manji Sahib Diwan Hall of Golden Temple complex as repentance to the incident.