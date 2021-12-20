Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Golden Temple sacrilege: Will ensure thorough probe to unmask real conspirators, says Channi
chandigarh news

Golden Temple sacrilege: Will ensure thorough probe to unmask real conspirators, says Channi

A day after Golden Temple sacrilege, Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi paid obeisance at the shrine and urged people to exercise restraint
Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi addressing a press conference after paying obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Sunday. (Sameer Sehgal /HT)
Updated on Dec 20, 2021 01:35 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

Expressing deep anguish over the sacrilege at the sanctum-sanctorum of Darbar Sahib on Saturday, Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi reiterated his government’s commitment to “thoroughly probe the matter to unmask the real conspirators behind the dastardly act”.

Talking to mediapersons here after paying obeisance at the Darbar Sahib, Channi, who was accompanied by deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, said the heinous act has hurt the religious sentiments of one and all. He appealed to the people to take due care and caution to protect the religious places in order to foil the nefarious designs of forces that be ahead of the assembly elections. The chief minister also urged the people to exercise restraint and uphold the ethos of peace, harmony, brotherhood and religious tolerance. He called upon the people to extend support and cooperation to the state government in maintaining law and order. “No one will be allowed to disturb the peaceful atmosphere in the state,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

Replying to a query regarding chances of recurrence of such incidents, Channi said state intelligence agencies and police are pro-actively engaged to avert such acts.

Meanwhile, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) started an Akhand Path (uninterrupted recitation of Guru Granth Sahib) was started at Manji Sahib Diwan Hall of Golden Temple complex as repentance to the incident.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live
Covid Cases India
Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 2nd Test
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP