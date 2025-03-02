Goldy Brar operative shot in leg while trying to flee custody in Mohali

An operative of foreign-based terrorist Goldy Brar and gangster Goldy Dhillon, arrested for an extortion racket, was shot in an exchange of fire after he tried to escape from police custody near Ghaggar bridge on Zirakpur-Ambala highway on Saturday. The accused, Malkiat, is an operative of foreign-based terrorist Goldy Brar and gangster Goldy Dhillon, as per police. He was brought from Patiala jail to Mohali on production warrant in connection with an extortion racket. (HT Photo)

The accused, Malkiat, a native of Rodala village in Rajasansi, Amritsar, sustained a bullet injury in the leg in the gunfight, and was shifted to the Mohali civil hospital for medical treatment.

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said gangster Malkiat, alias Maxi, was an operative of Canada-based gangster Satinderjit Singh, alias Goldy Brar, designated a terrorist by the government of India.

He detailed that Maxi and his accomplice Sandeep were involved in an extortion racket led by Brar and Goldy Dhillon.

In January, they had targeted a Mohali-based property dealer and demanded ₹50 lakh as extortion money. An FIR in this regard was registered under Section 308 (2) of the BNS at the IT City police station on January 20. They were previously also arrested from Patiala in an Arms Act case.

In connection with the extortion case, Mohali police had brought Maxi and Sandeep from Patiala jail to Mohali for four days on production warrant.

“Following the disclosures of Maxi, a police team, led by Dera Bassi DSP Bikramjit Singh Brar, was taking him for recovery of weapon, a .32-calibre pistol, that he confessed to have concealed at an isolated place on the Zirakpur-Ambala highway, intending to harm the victim property dealer,” Yadav said.

But upon reaching the location, Maxi opened fire at the police team and in retaliation fire by police, got shot on the leg. The pistol, along with three cartridges and two used/empty casings, was recovered from him.

Sharing more details, Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Deepak Pareek said the arrested accused had a criminal history with cases pertaining to extortion and Arms Act registered against him. Maxi had more than three cases to his name and Sandeep more than 12. Further investigations were on, he added.

A fresh case under Sections 109, 132, 221 and 262 of the BNS and Section 25 of the Arms Act was registered at the Dera Bassi police station on Saturday.

DSP Brar said Maxi was stable in the hospital and Sandeep was in police remand.

Goldy Brar and Goldy Dhillon have previously also targeted Punjab and Chandigarh businessmen for extortion. In another case from January 2024, their gang members had fired at a businessman’s house in Sector 5, Chandigarh, to scare him into paying up extortion money. The case is now being looked over by the National Investigation Agency.