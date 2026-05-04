...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Goldy Brar’s father gets bail in 50-lakh extortion case

The court of additional district and sessions judge Raman Sharma accepted the application for regular bail on May 1; a copy of the court order is awaited

Published on: May 04, 2026 07:10 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Bathinda
Advertisement

A Muktsar court has granted bail to Shamsher Singh, father of fugitive gangster Satinderjit Singh, alias Goldy Brar, in a 50-lakh extortion case.

Shamsher Singh (in orange turban) and his wife, Preetpal Kaur, both residents of Muktsar, were arrested in Amritsar on January 26 this year. Preetpal was granted bail in March. (HT)

The court of additional district and sessions judge Raman Sharma accepted the application for regular bail on May 1. A copy of the court order is awaited.

Officials said Shamsher had yet to be released from jail because the formalities for furnishing bail bonds were incomplete.

Shamsher and his wife, Preetpal Kaur, both residents of Muktsar, were arrested in Amritsar on January 26 this year. Preetpal was granted bail in March.

Both were arrested after a government school teacher from Muktsar in December 2024 alleged that 50 lakh were demanded from him through a WhatsApp call from a foreign phone number.

After they were presented in court on January 30, their counsel, Babu Singh Sidhu, had submitted that the first information report (FIR) did not contain the names of Brar and his parents.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Goldy Brar’s father gets bail in 50-lakh extortion case
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Goldy Brar’s father gets bail in 50-lakh extortion case
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.