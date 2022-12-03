Goldy Brar will soon be brought back to India: Punjab minister

Chandigarh

Punjab tourism minister Anmol Gagan Maan on Saturday said that Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar would soon be brought back to India.

Mann attended the ongoing Military Literature Festival being held at Chandigarh Lake Club on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Asked about gangster Goldy Brar, the Punjab minister said, “Brar will be brought back to India soon.”

Goldy Brar was the alleged mastermind in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Goldy Brar will soon be handed over by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to Indian law enforcement agencies, sources said. ANI has learnt from sources that Brar is currently under round-the-clock monitoring of the FBI. Brar was tracked by the FBI after he illegally entered the US from Canada.

Sources told ANI that India has provided all the documentation of evidence against Brar to the US authorities and the gangster will soon be handed over to India. He is under constant monitoring of the FBI and cannot leave the United States.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Brar had allegedly coordinated with gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and others to murder Sidhu Moosewala earlier this year.

Balkaur Singh, father of late singer recently announced a reward of ₹2 crore from his own pocket for anyone handing over gangster Goldy Brar to him.