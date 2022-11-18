Golf Masters 2022: Chandigarh’s Yuvraj Sandhu maintains lead with steady showing

Reigning champion Yuvraj Singh Sandhu of Chandigarh maintained his one-shot lead at the halfway stage of the Masters 2022 after returning a determined two-under 70 at the Digboi Golf Links on Thursday.

Greater Noida’s Arjun Sharma struck a 68 in round two to be placed second at the ₹75-lakh event. Sri Lankan Anura Rohana (71) occupied third place at nine-under 135, while Mysore’s Aalaap I L (68) was in fourth place at eight-under 136.

The halfway cut went at one-over 145, with 58 golfers making the cut.

PGTI Order of Merit leader, Sandhu (63-70), a 10th tee starter on Thursday, made yet another promising start with an early birdie on the 12th, but stumbled with a bogey on the 13th and a double-bogey on the 14th — where his ball was plugged in the bunker behind a tree.

Sandhu, a four-time winner on the PGTI this year, finally bounced back with a birdie on the 15th and a solid front-nine where he made an 18-footer for eagle on the seventh and another birdie on the ninth.

Speaking of his performance, Sandhu said, “When I started off today, the body was a little colder so I was struggling with my ball-striking. Importantly, I hung in there today. I’ll now try to get plenty of rest after today’s round in order to recover fully for the last two rounds.

“I do feel comfortable at this course based on my experience from last year. It’s easy to find trouble here but one should know which side to miss the green,” he added.

Avani takes 10-shot lead at golf tourney

Avani Prashanth opened up one of the largest 36-hole leads at the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour, after adding six-under 66 to her first-round card of 68 in the second round of the 15th leg of the Tour at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Thursday.

Amateur Avani, a multiple winner on the Hero WPGT, is now 10-under for two rounds. She is 10 shots ahead of the second placed Gaurika Bishnoi (74-70). Lying another four shots behind Gaurika are last week’s winner, Ridhima Dilawari (73-75) and Lakhmehar Pardesi (73-75) who are tied third.