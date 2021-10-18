Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Golf tournament in Chandigarh: Colonel KS Kondal emerges winner
Golf tournament in Chandigarh: Colonel KS Kondal emerges winner

The Second Raavian Golf Cup underway at Forest Hills Golf and Country Club in Chandigarh on Sunday. (HT photo)
Published on Oct 18, 2021 02:15 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Colonel KS Kondal emerged winner in the Second Raavian Golf Cup organised by Alumni Association of Post Graduate Government College, Sector 11, at the Forest Hills Golf and Country Club on Sunday. Major RS Virk (retired) ended up as runner-up while Rajiv Malhotra hit maximum birdies. Major General JS Sandhu earned maximum pars. The tournament was played on 12 holes on the stable ford format with 2/3rd handicap. As many as 40 golfers took part.

PU students present cultural performances

The NSS unit of Panjab University (PU) in collaboration with the centre for medical physics and UIAMS organised a two-day event to celebrate the essence of “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat”. The event was marked by an array of cultural performances on various aspect of Indian heritage, culture and art.

Free dental camp organised

The department of public health dentistry organised a free dental check-up and awareness camp on Sunday at Sri Sukhmani Dental College and Hospital, Dera Bassi. A team of doctors and interns examined more than 100 patients, including senior citizens, women and children. The local residents were also informed about proper brushing techniques and various ailments which effects oral health.

Portal launched for banking aspirants

Aspiring Bankers, a portal conceptualised by Institute of Professional Banking (IPB) and dedicated to banking aspirants, was unveiled by motivational speaker and former IAS officer Vivek Atray at the Confederation of Indian industry (CII) Northern Region headquarters in Sector 31 on Sunday. “With nearly 1.25 lakh bank branches, the banking sector is considered as the backbone of the Indian economy. This sector has witnessed a paradigm shift in the use of technology and it has brought a revolution in the banking industry. Hence, this portal proves vital not only for banking students, but the industry at large,” said Atray.

